BRIEF-Achaogen says on March 14, Chief Medical Officer Ian Friedland and co agreed on terms of his resignation
* Says the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approves the company's prospectus to trade its 8,529,129 ordinary shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) main market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Bausch + lomb and nicox announce pdufa date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing