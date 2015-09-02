PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 2 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc agreed to buy surgical device maker Synergetics USA Inc, its eighth acquisition this year.
Valent said on Wednesday it would commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Synergetics for $6.50 per share, a premium of 48 percent to Synergetics' Tuesday close on the Nasdaq.
Shares of Synergetics, which makes surgical devices for ophthalmology and neurosurgery, were trading at $6.68 before the bell.
At $6.50, the offer was worth about $166 million based on Synergetics' diluted outstanding shares as of April 30.
The acquisition, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, is aimed at expanding the Bausch + Lomb's business, the company said. Valeant bought the company for $8.7 billion in 2013.
The Synergetics offer comes less than two weeks after Valeant bought Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which makes a controversial new drug to treat low sexual desire in women, for about $1 billion.
Synergetics shareholders will receive additional cash payments of up to $1 per share if certain sales milestones are reached after the transaction closes, Valeant said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.