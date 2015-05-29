May 29 British sterilisation services provider
Synergy Health Plc, which is in the process of being
acquired by U.S. medical tech company Steris Corp, said
the two companies would contest the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission's attempt to block the proposed deal.
"We are very disappointed by the FTC's decision to impede
this transaction and intend to vigorously challenge their claims
in court," Synergy Health Chief Executive Richard Steeves said
in a statement.
Steris said in a separate statement on Friday that the
companies had not yet seen the FTC announcement or formal
complaint, but welcomed a full judicial review of the
competitive effects of the combination.
