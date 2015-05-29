(Adds background, updates shares)

May 29 Sterilisation services provider Synergy Health Plc and U.S. medical tech company Steris Corp said they would contest the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attempt to block Steris's acquisition of the British company.

The companies said they were confident the court would reject the FTC's request for an injunction blocking the merger.

"We are very disappointed by the FTC's decision to impede this transaction and intend to vigorously challenge their claims in court," Synergy Health Chief Executive Richard Steeves said in a statement.

Synergy shares fell as much as 6.2 percent in early trading, making it the top loser on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index on Friday morning.

A number of "inversion" deals - which allow companies to escape higher taxes in the United States by reincorporating abroad - have come undone in the past few months after the U.S. Treasury Department tightened rules.

Steris had offered to buy Synergy for about $1.9 billion in October, after the new rules were announced, in a deal that would allow the U.S.-based company to shift its domicile to the UK and cut its tax bill.

Steris said in a separate statement that the companies had not yet seen the FTC announcement or formal complaint, but welcomed a full judicial review of the competitive effects of the combination.

"We have worked diligently to address the FTC's concerns and to avoid litigation, but we will now focus our efforts on prevailing in court," Steris CEO Walt Rosebrough said.

The deal has been hanging in the balance since the FTC began reviewing it in October. The companies said in mid-January that the FTC had requested additional information and documentary material related to the deal, effectively extending the initial deal closing of March 31, 2015.

Synergy and Steris said on Friday that they planned to extend the completion date to Dec. 31.

Synergy shares were down 1.7 percent at 1861 pence at 0909 GMT. The stock has lost more than 16 percent in the last three days on doubts of the deal going through.

Steris shares have lost 4.3 percent during the same period. They closed at $66.15 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)