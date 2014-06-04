June 4 Synergy Health Plc, a provider of
sterilising services and pathology tests, reported a 13 percent
rise in full-year profit as it saw an uptick in contracts from
the United States.
The company, which sterilises surgical gowns and surgical
instruments and provides laboratory services to hospitals and
surgery centres, said pretax profit rose to 42.9 million pounds
($71.8 million) in the year ended March 31 from 38 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue grew by 5.3 percent to 380.5 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)