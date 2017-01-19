BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). (bit.ly/2k5wNlA)
CIC is a type of gastrointestinal disorder where individuals have difficult and infrequent bowel movements.
The once-daily tablet, plecanatide, is the company's first to win regulatory clearance.
The drug is also being evaluated to treat patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
Synergy's plecanatide is expected to generate peak sales of $348.8 million by 2021, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Dipika Jain Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.