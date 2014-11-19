Hong Kong, China stocks fall as global market sentiment turns bearish
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment
Nov 19 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug for opioid induced constipation was found safe and effective in a mid-stage trial.
Data from the trial testing the drug SP-333 showed statistically significant improvement in spontaneous bowel movement during the fourth week of the treatment period, compared with a placebo, the company said on Wednesday.
The New York-based company's shares were up 10 percent in premarket trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SHANGHAI, March 22 The Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges are coordinating supervision over illegal trading activities as speculative Chinese money is flowing into Hong Kong via the stock connect schemes to skirt rules on the mainland, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.
