June 17 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug for treating idiopathic constipation was found safe and effective in a late-stage trial.

More patients taking the drug, plecanatide, responded to the constipation treatment compared with those on a placebo.

Synergy plans to apply for regulatory approval in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)