BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV/share at March 31 is $17.66
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
June 17 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug for treating idiopathic constipation was found safe and effective in a late-stage trial.
More patients taking the drug, plecanatide, responded to the constipation treatment compared with those on a placebo.
Synergy plans to apply for regulatory approval in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
CHIBA, April 4 A supply gap is likely to open up in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry if new projects are not sanctioned, said Chevron Corp Vice Chairman Michael Wirth at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Japan.