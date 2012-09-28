UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian vodka producer Synergy reported on Friday a 49 percent fall in net profit for the first half of 2012, hit by higher financial expenses.
Synergy, maker of Beluga and Russky Lyod vodka brands, said in a statement its net profit came in at 501 million roubles ($16.12 million) against 976 million roubles a year ago.
Revenues rose 11 percent to 11.4 billion roubles, but earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation decreased 4 percent to 1.29 billion roubles.
Its net financial cost soared to 437 million roubles in the January-June 2012 period from 0.9 million roubles a year ago when the company recorded a one-off profit gain from short-term financial operations, Synergy said in a statement.
($1 = 31.0725 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources