July 23 Synergy Health Plc :
* Q1 revenue fell 1.1 percent to 95.6 million stg
* Underlying trading, excluding currency effects, for three
months to 29 June 2014, has been in line with board's
expectations
* Revenue at 99.1 million stg for three months to 29 June
2014, 2.6 pct above last year
* Reported revenue declined 1.1 pct to 95.6 million stg (Q1
2013/14: 96.6 million stg) impacted by 3.5 million stg of
currency translation effects
* Outlook for 2014/15 financial year remains positive given
progress with new contracts, sentiment in core service lines and
markets
