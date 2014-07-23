July 23 Synergy Health Plc :

* Q1 revenue fell 1.1 percent to 95.6 million stg

* Underlying trading, excluding currency effects, for three months to 29 June 2014, has been in line with board's expectations

* Revenue at 99.1 million stg for three months to 29 June 2014, 2.6 pct above last year

* Reported revenue declined 1.1 pct to 95.6 million stg (Q1 2013/14: 96.6 million stg) impacted by 3.5 million stg of currency translation effects

* Outlook for 2014/15 financial year remains positive given progress with new contracts, sentiment in core service lines and markets