Nov 10 Britain's Synergy Health Plc posted a higher first-half profit, driven by strong performance in its sterilisation business across regions and said it remained confident about the outlook for the rest of the year.

The provider of sterilisation services to hospitals said applied sterilisation revenue rose almost 15 percent, while hospital sterilisation revenue increased 12 percent during the period.

Total revenue rose 12 percent to 155.3 million pounds.

"The relatively resilient nature of the healthcare sector, our strong market position and barriers to entry position us well to maintain growth," Chief Executive Richard Steeves said in a statement.

The company raised its interim dividend to 6.8 pence from 6 pence and said forward order book remained at 900 million pounds.

For the six months ended Oct. 2, adjusted pretax profit rose to 20.6 million pounds from 18.1 million pounds a year ago.

Synergy shares closed at 820 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)