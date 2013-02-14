UPDATE 1-Hugo Boss sees sales stabilising in 2017 as China recovers
* China same store sales up 20 pct in Q4 (Adds details, background)
LONDON Feb 14 Synergy Health PLC : * Auto alert - Synergy Health Plc 9M revenue 264.7 million STG * Reported revenue for the nine months to 30 December 2012 increased by 13.9 percent to 264.7 million pounds * Outlook for 2014 and beyond is very healthy * In ast and hss we have more outsourcing bids underway than we have seen at
any time since 2007 * Focus is on retaining margin over the next two quarters, where revenues will
fall short of our original plan * Earnings to be within the range of market forecasts
* China same store sales up 20 pct in Q4 (Adds details, background)
BERLIN, March 9 Hugo Boss said it expected sales to stabilise in 2017 and profitability to start to recover as the struggling German fashion house managed to turn its business around in China after slashing prices there.
* FY sales of 189.5 million Swiss francs ($186.59 million) up 4.9 percent on the previous year (2015: 180.6 million francs)