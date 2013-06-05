June 5 Synergy Health Plc, which
provides support services to the healthcare industry, reported a
16 percent rise in full-year profit as strong revenue growth in
Asia and Africa offset weaker growth in its Europe and Middle
East, and UK and Ireland operations.
The company, which sterilises surgical gowns and surgical
instruments and provides laboratory services to hospitals and
surgery centres, said it expects good growth prospects in all
its regions, particularly in Asia and the United States.
Adjusted profit before tax rose to 50.3 million pounds for
the year ended March 31 from 43.4 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue grew 15.8 percent to 361.2 million pounds.