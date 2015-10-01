WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. antitrust enforcers will
not appeal a court ruling which said U.S. medical technology
provider Steris Corp could proceed with a merger with
British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc
, a Federal Trade Commission spokesman said on Thursday.
A federal court in Ohio refused last week to block the $1.9
billion deal. The FTC filed a lawsuit in May aimed at stopping
the proposed transaction, saying it would hurt customers by
eliminating likely future competition based on new sterilization
techniques.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)