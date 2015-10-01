(Adds share price, background on court fight, quote from
agency)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. antitrust enforcers will
not appeal a court ruling that said U.S. medical technology
provider Steris Corp could proceed with a merger with
British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc
, a Federal Trade Commission spokesman said on Thursday.
The FTC filed a lawsuit in May aimed at stopping the
proposed transaction, saying it would hurt customers by
eliminating likely future competition based on new sterilization
techniques. Last week a federal court in Ohio refused to block
the $1.9 billion deal.
"The commission has decided not to appeal the district
court's decision denying the preliminary injunction," FTC
spokesman Peter Kaplan said in a statement.
Steris' share price rose from about $63.80 to above $65.
Steris announced the transaction in October, saying it
wanted to expand its footprint in Europe. The plan is for
Cleveland-based Steris to buy out UK-based Synergy Health, with
the combined company managed from Ohio but incorporated in
Britain. Such "inversion deals" can allow U.S. companies to get
lower tax rates by reincorporating overseas.
Shareholders from both Steris and Synergy will hold meetings
on Friday to vote on the proposed combination.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)