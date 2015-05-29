(Incorporates earlier statements from companies, adds
background)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON May 29 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission filed a lawsuit on Friday aimed at stopping the $1.9
billion merger of medical technology provider Steris Corp
and British sterilization services provider Synergy
Health Plc, according to the agency, which enforces
antitrust law.
Synergy Health and Steris, both of which provide contract
sterilization services using radiation for medical devices, said
they would fight the FTC and that they were confident they would
prevail.
"We are very disappointed by the FTC's decision to impede
this transaction and intend to vigorously challenge their claims
in court," Synergy Health Chief Executive Richard Steeves said
in a statement.
Synergy shares fell as much as 6.2 percent in early trading,
making it the top loser on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index on
Friday morning. Shares of Steris were down about one percent in
early morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Shares of both companies have fallen in recent days on
doubts of the deal going through.
The FTC said that the deal would hurt Synergy's and Steris'
customers by eliminating "likely future competition between
Steris's gamma sterilization facilities and Synergy's planned
x-ray sterilization facilities in the United States."
This deal is one of several inversion deals in which U.S.
companies seek to reincorporate overseas to get lower tax rates.
The plan is for Cleveland-based Steris to buy out UK-based
Synergy Health Plc, with the combined company managed from Ohio
but incorporated in Britain.
A number of inversion deals have come undone in the past few
months after the U.S. Treasury Department tightened rules.
Synergy and Steris, however, showed no sign of giving up and
said on Friday that they planned to extend the completion date
to Dec. 31.
Steris announced the deal in October, saying it wanted to
expand its footprint in Europe. At the time, it said the new
company was expected to have a combined revenue of about $2.6
billion and employ about 14,000 people in 60 countries.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Roshni Menon in
Bangalore; Editing by Susan Heavey)