MUMBAI, March 31 Indian biotechnology firm
Biocon Ltd could file a prospectus for a share listing
for its research services business arm Syngene International
IPO-SYNN.NS within the next two months, two sources directly
involved in the process said.
The IPO could fetch up to 10 billion rupees ($159.8
million), said one of the sources. However, the sources did not
specify how much was being sold in Syngene. Biocon had said in
January it was looking to sell up to 15 percent of its stake via
an IPO.
Biocon last year sold a 10 percent stake in Syngene to
private equity fund Silver Leaf Oak, valuing Syngene at 38
billion rupees.
Biocon owns an 85.54 percent stake in Syngene, India's
largest provider of contract research services to the
pharmaceutical industry.
The initial public offering (IPO) for Syngene will be
managed by Credit Suisse, Axis Bank and Jefferies, according to
the sources.
A Biocon spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Biocon shares closed up 8 percent at 469.30 rupees in Mumbai
on Tuesday, while the wider market closed down 0.02
percent.
($1 = 62.5800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Indulal PM and Zeba Siddiqui;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)