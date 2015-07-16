MUMBAI, July 16 Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd has set the price band for an initial public offering (IPO) of its clinical research services arm, Syngene International Ltd, at 240 rupees to 250 rupees a share, it said on Thursday.

Syngene's IPO shall open for subscription on July 27 and close on July 29, Biocon said in a filing to exchanges.

Biocon said in April that it planned to sell 22 million shares and provide an overallotment option. ($1 = 62.9100 rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)