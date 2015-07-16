BRIEF-Opko Health unit enters into amendment no 3 to credit agreement
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015
MUMBAI, July 16 Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd has set the price band for an initial public offering (IPO) of its clinical research services arm, Syngene International Ltd, at 240 rupees to 250 rupees a share, it said on Thursday.
Syngene's IPO shall open for subscription on July 27 and close on July 29, Biocon said in a filing to exchanges.
Biocon said in April that it planned to sell 22 million shares and provide an overallotment option. ($1 = 62.9100 rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results