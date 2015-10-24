ZURICH Oct 24 Syngenta's new chief
executive does not necessarily need to come from outside the
company and big strategy changes would be "inopportune", the
chairman of the Swiss agrochemicals group told a local newspaper
on Saturday.
Chief Executive Mike Mack stepped down as Syngenta's CEO
earlier this week just two months after the company spurned a
$47 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival Monsanto.
Stocks rose on investor hopes that Syngenta would "appoint
an industry insider -- but outside person -- with a fresh
viewpoint on Syngenta," as financial analysis firm Kepler
Cheuvreux wrote in a briefing note.
But Syngenta Chairman Michel Demare told Swiss newspaper
Finanz und Wirtschaft investors should not expect major changes
in direction, saying the company was already sharply focused and
well-positioned.
He said Mack's successor should be someone who "dynamises
the organisation, sparks new enthusiasm and introduces ideas"
without realigning company strategy.
Some industry analysts said the change might rekindle bid
speculation because Mack's seat on the board of directors would
also open up.
But Demare said Mack's seat does not need to be filled
immediately. "The board of directors is also very able to act
with nine members," he was quoted as saying.
A source close to the company told Reuters on Wednesday it
was unlikely for the board's attitude to a takeover to change.
John Ramsay, the company's chief financial officer who will
become interim chief executive when Mack steps down at the end
of the month, has not been given a board seat.
