FRANKFURT Nov 18 Syngenta and other
major players in the seeds and crop chemicals industry are in
intense discussions about potential tie-ups, the Financial Times
cited the Swiss company's Chairman as saying on Wednesday.
Conversations among the leading companies in the sector were
"extremely active", the FT cited Chairman Michel Demare as
saying in an interview.
"We are all convinced that [the sector] will look quite
different in six months."
The winning company in the future will be one that can
combine seeds and crop chemical businesses as part of an
integrated offer, he said, adding that Syngenta was the No.1 in
crop chemicals, while pointing to Monsanto and Dupont's
Pioneer unit as the leaders in seeds.
Monsanto, which withdrew its proposal to take over Syngenta
earlier this year, said on Tuesday that top executives were
discussing whether they should acquire or merge with major
rivals in the seed and agrochemical industries.
