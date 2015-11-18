FRANKFURT Nov 18 Syngenta and other major players in the seeds and crop chemicals industry are in intense discussions about potential tie-ups, the Financial Times cited the Swiss company's Chairman as saying on Wednesday.

Conversations among the leading companies in the sector were "extremely active", the FT cited Chairman Michel Demare as saying in an interview.

"We are all convinced that [the sector] will look quite different in six months."

The winning company in the future will be one that can combine seeds and crop chemical businesses as part of an integrated offer, he said, adding that Syngenta was the No.1 in crop chemicals, while pointing to Monsanto and Dupont's Pioneer unit as the leaders in seeds.

Monsanto, which withdrew its proposal to take over Syngenta earlier this year, said on Tuesday that top executives were discussing whether they should acquire or merge with major rivals in the seed and agrochemical industries. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)