By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 Syngenta and other
major seeds and crop chemicals companies are intensively
discussing tie-ups, the Financial Times quoted the Swiss firm's
chairman as saying on Wednesday, adding to a chorus of voices
predicting a sector shake-up.
Conversations among the leading players in the industry are
"extremely active", the newspaper quoted Michel Demare as saying
in an interview.
"We are all convinced that (the sector) will look quite
different in six months."
U.S. group Monsanto, which withdrew a proposal to
take over Syngenta in August, said on Tuesday its top executives
were discussing whether they should acquire or merge with major
rivals in the seed and agrochemical industries.
The winning company in future will be one that can combine
seeds and crop chemicals as part of an integrated offer, Demare
said.
Syngenta is the No.1 in crop chemicals with a 19 percent
market share last year, just ahead of Bayer's
CropScience division with 18 percent.
Monsanto is the leader in seeds with a 26 percent market
share, followed by Dupont Pioneer's 21 percent.
Demare's remarks echo those of Dupont interim Chief
Executive Edward Breen, who said last month the U.S. group was
talking to rivals about its agriculture business.
That was less than a week after Dow Chemical
announced a strategic review of its farm chemicals and seeds
unit, ranked number four and seven respectively, in these
industries.
The idea of marketing large offerings of seeds and
pesticides in a bundle, and even adding computer and
satellite-guided farming solutions on top, has been promoted by
Monsanto, Syngenta and Bayer, among others.
But the major crop chemicals players, Syngenta and Bayer,
have ruled themselves out as easy targets of seed makers.
Syngenta fiercely rebuffed Monsanto's repeated overtures
this year, while Bayer on Wednesday reaffirmed it would not part
with its crop chemicals business, describing it as an "integral
part" of the German healthcare group..
While some analysts have said weak third-quarter demand from
farmers, due to faltering crop and grain prices, has prompted
the race to bulk up, Syngenta's Demare told the Financial Times
that the current talks were fallout from Monsanto's failed move.
"This is the result of the Monsanto approach for Syngenta,
which for sure has shaken the whole industry ... It has created
the huge activity in which everyone is speaking to each other."
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Mark
Potter)