HONG KONG Feb 4 State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) plans for a mix of recourse and non-recourse loans to fund a $43 billion bid for Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta, Thomson Reuters LPC said on Thursday, citing banking sources familiar with the plans.

The specific breakdown of the funding package has yet to be decided, but about $30 billion would be taken at the ChemChina level on a recourse basis and the remaining $13 billion by Syngenta as non-recourse debt, or debt that is not guaranteed by the parent company, LPC added.

China CITIC Bank International, a unit of China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd, is seen leading the $30 billion recourse debt, while HSBC would lead the $13 billion non-recourse lending, LPC said.

ChemChina and HSBC declined to comment on the funding plan, while China CITIC Bank International didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti of LPC; Additional reporting by Carol Zhong, Yan Jiang and Chien Mi Wong in Hong Kong and Alasdair Reilly of LPC in London and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)