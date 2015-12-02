By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 2 Syngenta AG on
Wednesday cleared one U.S. regulatory hurdle toward domestic
marketing of corn seeds containing a trait that is genetically
engineered to resist weed killers including glyphosate.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service (APHIS) said it will no longer regulate the
Syngenta Seeds corn trait known as MZHG0JG.
The USDA has previously reviewed and deregulated the same
trait in other genetically modified corn plants, spokesman Andre
Bell said. Syngenta "may freely move and plant this crop without
APHIS permits or additional regulatory oversight from us," he
said.
Syngenta must still complete a consultation process about
the corn trait with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a
company spokesman said.
The trait is engineered to resist glyphosate and
glufosinate, an herbicide combination that Syngenta says will
expand options for farmers battling the growing problem of weed
resistance. Critics say such a combination will fuel the
problem.
Glyphosate is the active weed-killing ingredient found in
Monsanto Co's Roundup and other herbicides produced by
farm chemical companies.
In March, the World Health Organization said glyphosate was
"probably" linked to cancer. Monsanto, the world's largest seed
company, and others have said that scientific data do not
support the findings.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)