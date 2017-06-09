UPDATE 2-Citi hires two senior UBS Asia bankers for China, EMEA roles
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
ZURICH, June 9 Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds group being bought by ChemChina, has agreed to sell its global sugar beet seeds business to Denmark's DLF Seeds, the companies said on Friday.
Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, were not disclosed. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
ZURICH, June 22 Luxembourg watchdogs have fined the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild for its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
ZURICH, June 22 Swiss watchdog FINMA is conducting enforcement proceedings against Bank Edmond de Rothschild to determine whether it had fulfilled anti-money-laundering standards, FINMA said on Thursday after the Swiss private bank's Luxembourg arm was linked to scandal-hit Malaysian fund 1MDB.