ZURICH Dec 22 Swiss agrichemicals group
Syngenta is in talks with Monsanto, ChemChina
and other rivals but has not received a concrete
takeover offer and is keeping all options open, Chairman Michel
Demare told a Swiss newspaper.
"Given what shareholders expect for the next 12 months,
going it alone is hardly possible," he told Finanz und
Wirtschaft in an interview published on its website, noting
market dynamics had changed since the start of the year.
The seeds and crop industry is undergoing a major shake-up,
with DuPont and Dow Chemical Co announcing an
all-stock merger valued at $130 billion this month.
Demare said Syngenta's board, which this year rebuffed a
takeover offer from U.S. group Monsanto, was considering making
an acquisition, merging with a rival or selling the company. He
declined to say which option he preferred.
Syngenta could steam ahead under its own power were there
more patience to wait for a cyclical upswing, he said, but it
was unable to meet shareholders' expectations in the short term.
Sector consolidation was also heaping pressure on it to act.
Asked if Syngenta was in talks with ChemChina and Monsanto,
he said: "Yes, but not just these two." He did not mention names
of any others.
Demare said Syngenta had not got a concrete offer but was in
advanced, formal and intense negotiations. "Things are moving.
Something can happen at any time," he said, although it would
take weeks to agree on the value and principles of a deal and
months to agree on final details.
Asked about an offer of 470 Swiss francs per share, which
Monsanto proposed earlier this year, he said: "An offer price
has to be measured against our share price without any latent
takeover fantasies. And I believe such a price would be closer
to our ideas."
The stock closed up 2.1 percent at 384.10 francs, off a year
high at 435.20 in May, giving it a market capitalisation of
around 36.5 billion Swiss francs ($37 billion).
He declined to be drawn on the relative merits of deals with
Monsanto or ChemChina but when pressed said any deal with a
Chinese rival offered upside potential given China's need for
food security and technology.
"China is a serious partner and has to be taken into
consideration. The Chinese have made big takeovers in the West,
mostly successful, as the examples of Volvo and Lenovo show. We
view ChemChina with the same seriousness as Monsanto, Bayer
or BASF."
He said 2016 would be another tough year given low commodity
prices and weak investment by farmers but stuck to the group's
2018 margin targets. "We are working hard on our savings
programme. We will be able to show margin improvement this year,
perhaps as the only one in the sector."
Demare said Syngenta had concluded a deal was necessary
after Monsanto's approach, not just with the DuPont-Dow tie-up.
"A combination with DuPont would have made a lot of sense
for us, but unfortunately that is off the table now," he said.
Demare again said Monsanto had failed to address questions
that would have let any deal advance but acknowledged Syngenta
could have done a better job communicating with investors.
($1 = 0.9865 Swiss francs)
