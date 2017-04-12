ZURICH, April 12 China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) has approved ChemChina's $43 billion planned
takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta,
the two companies said on Wednesday.
"This represents a further step towards the closing of the
transaction, which is expected to take place in the second
quarter of 2017," the partners said in a statement on Wednesday.
The approval by Chinese authorities comes a week after the
deal won conditional U.S. and EU anti-trust approval and a day
after Mexico's anti-trust commission said its approval would be
conditioned on Syngenta divesting five specific products.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael
Shields)