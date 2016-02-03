BASEL, Switzerland Feb 3 ChemChina, which
agreed to acquire Swiss crop protection group Syngenta
for $43 billion, will be on the lookout for more deals in that
market as China strives to improve domestic food supply,
Syngenta's chairman said on Wednesday.
"ChemChina has a very ambitious vision of the industry in
the future. Obviously it is very interested in securing food
supply for 1.5 billion people and as a result knows that only
technology can get them there," Syngenta Chairman Michel Demare
told analysts in a conference call.
There is "commitment to continue to invest in acquisitions
but also whenever possible in organic growth. To continue to
improve our market share presence and technology is something
that indeed they are very committed to," he added.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)