BRUSSELS/ZURICH Oct 24 Chinese state-owned
chemical company ChemChina has not offered
concessions over its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and
seeds group Syngenta, the European Commission said on
Monday.
The companies met with the EU antitrust authority a week ago
in a bid to allay competition concerns about China's
largest-ever foreign investment. They had until Oct. 21 to do
so.
"No commitments," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said
in an email. This means either the Commission will clear the
deal unconditionally or open a full investigation that could
last as long as five months.
Syngenta said it would not comment.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Michael Shields in Zurich;
editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)