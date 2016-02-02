FRANKFURT Feb 2 Syngenta will not
have to pay a considerable break-up fee in case the planned 43
billion Swiss franc ($42.14 billion) buyout of the Swiss seeds
and pesticides group by ChemChina fails, two people familiar
with the matter said.
While this potentially leaves the door for peers like
Monsanto or BASF to top ChemChina's offer
worth roughly 470 francs a share, the people said that Syngenta
was not actively soliciting counter bids.
Earlier on Tuesday people familiar with the matter said that
China's state-owned ChemChina was nearing an agreement to buy
Syngenta.
($1 = 1.0203 Swiss francs)