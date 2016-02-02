FRANKFURT Feb 2 Syngenta will not have to pay a considerable break-up fee in case the planned 43 billion Swiss franc ($42.14 billion) buyout of the Swiss seeds and pesticides group by ChemChina fails, two people familiar with the matter said.

While this potentially leaves the door for peers like Monsanto or BASF to top ChemChina's offer worth roughly 470 francs a share, the people said that Syngenta was not actively soliciting counter bids.

Earlier on Tuesday people familiar with the matter said that China's state-owned ChemChina was nearing an agreement to buy Syngenta. ($1 = 1.0203 Swiss francs)