Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
Nov 12 Syngenta AG rejected ChemChina's offer to buy the Swiss agricultural chemicals group in a deal valued at about $42 billion, citing regulatory concerns, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
China National Chemical Corp, better known as ChemChina, offered about 449 Swiss francs per share for Syngenta, valuing the Basel, Switzerland-based company at about 41.7 billion Swiss francs ($41.72 billion), according to the report.
The offer follows a similarly priced bid from Monsanto Co that was withdrawn after Syngenta dismissed it as too low.
The two companies are still in talks and an agreement could still be reached in the next few weeks, Bloomberg said, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1HL1GRF)
Syngenta is also talking to other potential suitors, the news agency said.
U.S.-listed shares of Syngenta were up 14 percent at $79.22 in extended trading on Thursday.
Syngenta and ChemChina could not immediately be reached for comments. ($1 = 0.9996 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.