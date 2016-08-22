BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
ZURICH Aug 22 Syngenta on Monday was tightlipped on the agreement it has clinched with a U.S. national security panel to approve its blockbuster takeover by ChemChina but said any concessions it made to secure the go-ahead would not be significant.
"We are not disclosing the details of the agreement with CFIUS to respect the confidentiality of the process," a Syngenta spokesman said by email in response to a Reuters query. "Any mitigation measures are not material to Syngenta's business."
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) cleared ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said earlier, boosting chances that the largest foreign acquisition ever by a Chinese company will go through. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.