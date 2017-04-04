BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
WASHINGTON, April 4 The China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, has won U.S. antitrust approval to merge with Switzerland's Syngenta AG on condition that it divest three pesticides, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage: