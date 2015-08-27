CHICAGO Aug 26 Monsanto Co, having
ditched an audacious $46 billion offer for Syngenta AG
, may downshift to a humbler strategy of beefing up its
crop protection portfolio through other acquisitions,
partnerships and licensing agreements.
The deal's collapse leaves Monsanto, Syngenta and other
agrochemical sector companies facing a bleak landscape of
plummeting grain prices and farm income. In the United States,
farmers are tightening their budgets and cutting back on
everything from equipment to seeds and pesticides.
On Wednesday, Monsanto said it was focused on its core
businesses and plans to resume its two year, $10 billion share
repurchase program, which was put on hold while it was bidding
for Syngenta.
Monsanto declined to say anything more about its next move,
including which companies might be the St. Louis-based firm's
next target or how much it would be willing to spend.
Monsanto President Brett Begemann had previously told
Reuters in an interview that a Syngenta deal was not its only
option going forward.
"There are other alternatives," Begemann told Reuters last
month.
Speaking at the same time, Michael Frank, vice-president of
Monsanto's global commercial business, said Monsanto wanted to
expand its portfolio of crop-protection chemicals and
seed-treatment products, with Syngenta or without it.
"If we don't acquire Syngenta, we'll still be on Plan A. But
there will be a substitute company," Frank said. "It won't be
Syngenta. It will be somebody else, or somebodies else."
Or, say analysts, the company could opt to steer away from
acquisitions and head into a different direction.
"We would expect Monsanto to continue to pursue further
agreements in both licensing further molecules and collaborating
with partners on joint development of molecular applications
that expand Monsanto's product offerings," Canaccord Genuity
analysts Keith Carpenter and Vitali Savitski wrote in an analyst
report Wednesday.
For months, some of the major players in the farm chemicals
and seeds business have been the subject of restructuring talk.
During the summer, BASF SE put together loan guarantees for a
prospective bid for Syngenta - but wouldn't submit a bid unless
Monsanto made a formal offer.
Meanwhile, activist investors in recent years have pushed
DuPont Co and Dow Chemical to divest assets
exposed to commodity price swings, in efforts to tap into value
not reflected in the parent company stock prices, industry
sources said.
"Crop chemical assets are undervalued by the market and
therefore any crop chemical asset is attractive," said Pauline
McPherson, co-fund manager of Kames Capital's global equity
fund, which holds Syngenta stock.
Paulson & Co., the hedge fund headed up by billionaire
investor John Paulson, took a stake in Syngenta in July and may
have tried to pressure its board to negotiate with Monsanto,
according to people familiar with the matter.
The Swiss pesticide maker could face further pressure in the
coming months from incoming shareholder activists buying stock,
said one senior Europe-based investment banker.
"They will be smelling an opportunity," said the banker, who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
Still, with Monsanto out of the picture, there are no
obvious buyers for Syngenta with the possible exception of BASF
, the German chemicals group, which lined up a loan
package earlier this summer from large multinational banks.
Sources said BASF made the move, in part, so it could be in
a position to block Monsanto from becoming the world's largest
agricultural chemical and seeds business.
A BASF spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday the company
could not comment on the market or other companies.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago. Additional reporting
by Mike Stone in New York, Sinead Cruise in London and Ludwig
Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Christian Plumb)