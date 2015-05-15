* Bayer sees consolidation regardless of Monsanto-Syngenta
outcome
* Syngenta has rejected Monsanto's $45 bln bid but deal seen
alive
* Bayer CropScience is No.2 to Syngenta in crop chemicals
* Bayer does not comment on possible role in consolidation
(Adds details on proposed Monsanto-Syngenta deal, more quotes
from Bayer CropScience CEO, shares)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, May 15 German drugs and chemicals
group Bayer believes further consolidation in the
crop chemicals and seeds markets, is likely regardless of the
outcome of Monsanto's bid for Syngenta.
"It remains to be seen when, in what form and with which
partners the consolidation will advance," Bayer CropScience
Chief Executive Liam Condon said in an emailed response to
questions from Reuters.
Bayer, the world's second-largest crop chemicals provider
after Syngenta, declined to say whether it would seek to play an
active role in buying assets sold as part of any
Monsanto-Syngenta deal or in other market consolidation.
Swiss Syngenta has rebuffed a $45 billion cash-and-shares
offer from U.S. seeds giant Monsanto, but sources have told
Reuters Monsanto is still working on the deal and Syngenta does
not consider it dead.
Monsanto commands about a quarter of the $40 billion global
seeds market while Syngenta's own seeds business has a global
market share of 8 percent and could be worth between $6 billion
and more than $8 billion.
It will have to be sold because authorities are expected to
block Monsanto from entrenching its dominance of the U.S. soy
and corn seeds market.
"The leading market positions of Monsanto and Syngenta in
their respective businesses... mean a merger will not be easy.
Both may have to make big concessions," said Condon.
"Irrespective of that, further market consolidation and a
stronger integration of expertise is to be reckoned with. In our
view, these affect the areas of chemical and biological crop
protection, seeds and relevant key technologies and processes."
Shares in Bayer were up 1.2 percent to 132.50 euros by 0904
GMT and were the top gainers in a 0.4 percent-firmer German
blue-chip DAX.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by Thomas Atkins and Keith Weir)