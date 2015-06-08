NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. agrochemicals firm
Monsanto Co has offered to pay a $2 billion reverse
break-up fee to Syngenta AG if it cannot obtain global
regulatory approvals for an acquisition, it said in a statement
on Sunday.
The move, under which Monsanto would pay the fee if
regulators reject the proposal, is the latest step in a bid by
the world's largest seed company to take over its Swiss rival.
Syngenta had earlier rejected a $45 billion offer, but St.
Louis-based Monsanto has continued to pursue a deal.
Most recently, Monsanto and its advisers were said to be
working to accommodate Syngenta's worries over regulatory
hurdles, although a source close to Syngenta indicated that a
deal may not happen.
Monsanto's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hugh Grant
said in the statement that it is "disappointing" that Syngenta
has not engaged in substantive talks about the deal, but the
company remains committed to "unlocking the opportunity of this
combination" and pursuing discussions with Syngenta's management
and board.
A takeover would create a combined entity with control of
more than 40 percent of the U.S. seed market. Syngenta expects
regulators to consider the combined group's control in the
broader agricultural inputs market, people with knowledge of the
industry previously said.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)