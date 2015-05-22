May 22 Monsanto Co, the world's largest
seed company, is also known for the popularity of its Roundup
herbicide, a weedkiller beloved by farmers and homeowners alike
for its speed and deadly assault on tough weeds.
But Monsanto's ongoing efforts to try to take over Swiss
agrochemicals firm Syngenta, a rival whose product
portfolio offers an array of agricultural chemicals, could spark
a sell-off or de-emphasis of a product line that last year
brought in roughly $5 billion, or a third of total revenues for
Monsanto, according to industry sources.
The key ingredient in Roundup is glyphosate, the world's
most widely used weed-killing agent. But glyphosate's heavy use
has led to high levels of weed resistance, and Monsanto,
Syngenta, and rivals BASF, Dow AgroSciences, a unit
of Dow Chemical, and others have been developing
alternative herbicide options.
"It makes sense for them to do that, to move away from
glyphosate," said Piper Jaffray analyst Brett Wong. "They've
been doing that internally for awhile. As resistance continues
to grow with glyphosate the value of that product is likely
going to decline."
Kerry Preete, Monsanto's executive vice president for global
strategy told investors at a conference Wednesday that in
addition to selling off Syngenta's seeds and traits business to
make the deal work, the company was open to selling "certain
overlapping crop protection chemical assets that exist."
Wong said China's state-owned China National Chemical Corp,
better known as ChemChina, is a good candidate to purchase
Monsanto's Roundup business, but Robert Lu, ChemChina's VP in
charge of overseas acquisitions told Reuters on Friday the
company was not considering such a bid.
While Monsanto is known for Roundup, Syngenta has more than
30 herbicides brands using different active ingredients.
Syngenta officials publicly noted concerns with glyphosate and a
need for alternatives years ago and the company said last year
it was actively pulling back its glyphosate-based Touchdown
brand to focus on mixtures that address weed resistance.
Monsanto has been moving internally to pivot to a
post-glyphosate future for some time, building a biopesticide
research pipeline, a farm data business unit and new biotech
crops not dependent on glyphosate-tolerant traits.
Monsanto introduced Roundup to the world in 1974, and
Roundup is the largest crop protection brand globally.
For fiscal 2014, net sales for Monsanto's herbicide unit
grew 13 percent over 2013 with a 5 percent spike in volumes and
a 10 percent hike in pricing.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City and Pamela Barbaglia
in London; Editing by Bernard Orr)