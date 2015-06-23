ZURICH, June 23 Syngenta's chairman said any takeover offer needed to be at a fair price and provide a high degree of certainty that it will clear regulatory hurdles, as he reaffirmed the Swiss firm's opposition to Monsanto's current proposal.

"Monsanto has endorsed our strategy...the only thing is they are trying to buy it on the cheap," Michel Demare said in a video on the company's YouTube channel.

Monsanto's initial approach was rebuffed by Syngenta in May partly on the grounds it did not address regulatory concerns. The U.S. firm then offered to pay Syngenta $2 billion if the merger failed to get approval from regulators, but this was rejected as "wholly inadequate". (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)