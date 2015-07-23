BASEL, July 23 U.S. seed company Monsanto
on Thursday renewed its efforts to woo Syngenta AG
after the Swiss agrochemicals maker reported
better-than-expected second-quarter results.
"Syngenta's earnings announcement confirms it still does not
have a long-term vision or plan that would create the same value
as Monsanto's very attractive 449 Swiss franc [per share]
proposal," Monsanto Chairman Hugh Grant said in an emailed
statement following the Swiss firm's results on Thursday.
Last week, Monsanto said it was far from going hostile for
Syngenta, saying the U.S. firm was focused on trying to secure a
negotiated deal.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing
by Victoria Bryan)