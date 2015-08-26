(New throughout, adds comment from shareholder and details)
By Carey Gillam
Aug 26 U.S. agribusiness leader Monsanto Co.
on Wednesday abandoned pursuit of Swiss rival Syngenta
AG, which had rejected a recently sweetened $47
billion offer.
Syngenta shares fell more than 18 percent on the news, while
Monsanto shares jumped more than 7 percent.
The Swiss agrichemicals group said its board unanimously
rejected the offer, which it said "significantly undervalued the
company." Monsanto, the world's largest seed
company, said it still believes in the value of a combination.
It will focus on building its core business and meeting
long-term growth objectives and also said it was resuming a
share buyback program.
Some farmers had feared that a combined company would have
too much power to raise prices for seeds and herbicides. Both
companies had acknowledged that a deal would face antitrust
scrutiny in several countries.
Syngenta Chairman Michel Demaré said the company had engaged
with Monsanto in good faith and would prosper without the deal.
"Our board is confident that Syngenta's long-term prospects
remain very attractive with a leading portfolio and a promising
pipeline of new products and technologies. We are committed to
accelerate shareholder value creation," he said in a statement.
Still, some Syngenta shareholders expressed disappointment
over the scuttled deal and questioned Syngenta's ability to
improve its financial fortunes.
"They have to justify to their shareholders that they can
create the value that they have just turned down," said Pauline
McPherson, co-fund manager of Kames Capital's global equity
fund, which holds Syngenta stock.
Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson, whose Paulson &
Co. had taken a stake in Syngenta, had no comment.
Monsanto confirmed that it made a revised offer to Syngenta
on Aug. 18, raising a previous offer to 470 Swiss francs per
share, valuing the company at roughly $47 billion. It also
confirmed it raised a reverse break-up fee to $3 billion.
Syngenta said the verbal proposal set a price of 245 Swiss
francs in cash and a fixed ratio of 2.229 Monsanto shares per
Syngenta share. At market close on Aug. 25 this equated to a
price of 433 Swiss francs per Syngenta share.
Monsanto has said that it wanted to acquire Syngenta
primarily to boost its agrichemicals portfolio, which now relies
mainly on glyphosate-based herbicides branded as Roundup.
Monsanto is known for its development of genetically altered
crops, while Syngenta is the world's largest agrichemical
company and has a broad portfolio of insecticides, herbicides,
fungicides and seed treatments used by farmers around the world.
The takeover effort became a public spectacle of sorts over
recent months as leaders at both companies argued the merits the
proposed deal through the media, videos and other online forums.
Monsanto's management also tried to force Syngenta's
management team to come to the bargaining table by wooing
support from Syngenta shareholders, and met with several farm
groups to solicit support for the deal.
But Syngenta's management team refused repeatedly to open
their books and begin negotiations. Syngenta officials insisted
that Monsanto was undervaluing the company and that an attempted
combination would raise serious antitrust issues in many
countries, possibly provoking lengthy and costly delays.
Many U.S. farmers had feared a deal would limit their
choices and spell higher prices for seeds and chemicals. The
National Farmers Union (NFU) said it was relieved that Monsanto
dropped its bid.
"This is clearly not only good news for family farmers, but
for economically competitive markets as well," said NFU
President Roger Johnson.
Syngenta also said Monsanto had been unclear on key issues
including estimated revenue syngergies.
Monsanto said it could handle antitrust hurdles, and said it
would sell off Syngenta's seeds and genetic traits businesses.
The deal would have brought "substantial synergies" translating
to higher profits for a combined company, Monsanto said.
Monsanto officials "are pretty fed up. There is a complete
frustration about the whole pursuit and that is why this is the
end of the Syngenta talks," said Piper Jaffray analyst Brett
Wong.
Wong said Monsanto would probably stake out another
acquisition target soon to boost its crop chemicals holdings.
Syngenta slid to 309.50 Swiss francs, while Monsanto shares
jumped to $96.77.
Monsanto officials also said they still plan to deliver on
a five-year plan to more than double fiscal-year 2014 ongoing
earnings per share by 2019.
