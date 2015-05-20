ZURICH/FRANKFURT May 20 Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta said on Wednesday that Monsanto's proposal to sell Syngenta's entire seeds business to pave the way for a merger of the two groups would not be enough to allay regulators' concerns about the tie-up.

"The Syngenta board's rejection of the Monsanto proposal was made in full knowledge of everything they have announced today. The regulatory hurdles are more challenging than implied by the announcement," a Syngenta spokesman said in a statement.

Monsanto earlier said it remained confident it could address regulatory concerns by taking measures including selling all of Syngenta's seeds and traits businesses and "certain overlapping chemistry assets". (Reporting by Paul Arnold and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)