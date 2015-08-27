FRANKFURT Aug 27 Shares in pesticides maker
Syngenta bounced back on Thursday from their worst
ever slump in the previous session as the market speculated on
management being pressured into quickly boosting the shares
after suitor Monsanto walked away.
U.S. seeds giant Monsanto Co. on Wednesday abandoned
its pursuit of its Swiss rival, which had rejected a recently
sweetened $47 billion offer. Syngenta shares fell more than 18
percent on the news.
Shares were up 5.5 percent at 326.8 Swiss francs ($343) at
0837 GMT on Thursday from Wednesday's close at 309.9 francs.
"If Syngenta's share price remains at current levels of 310
Swiss francs, that is 40 percent below Monsanto's most recent
bid proposal, the pressure from Syngenta shareholders will
arguably build up quickly to pursue changes that increase value.
These could be announced soon," analysts at Zuercher
Kantonalbank wrote in a note.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said there was room
for share buybacks at Syngenta. "Syngenta management are likely
to be under pressure to make the situation more palatable with
shareholders," the brokerage said, pointing to the group saying
it was committed to accelerate shareholder value creation.
Syngenta's management, which has rebuffed Monsanto's
repeated approaches, has said it can create value under its own
steam and that product development and cost-cutting efforts will
bear more fruit than in the past.
The company last month reaffirmed its target for a 24-26
percent margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) over sales for 2018.
That is seen by many analysts and investors as a challenge
amid weak agricultural markets in the United States and Brazil,
coming from just 19.3 percent in 2014 and a projected 20 percent
for this year.
Syngenta is trying to catch up with rivals, mainly through
cost cuts in its underperforming seeds business. Its closest
peer in pesticides, Bayer's CropScience unit, had an
EBITDA margin of 24.8 percent last year and Monsanto's was 29
percent.
($1 = 0.9525 Swiss francs)
