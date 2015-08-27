* Shares bounce back 5 pct after Wednesday's 18 pct plunge
* Market speculating on potential share buyback, quick fixes
* No rival bidder seen emerging
(Adds lack of rival bidders, investment bank comment, analyst
comment)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Aug 27 Syngenta management
faced pressure on Thursday to offer tangible rewards to
shareholders after the Swiss pesticides company turned its back
on a deal with unwanted American suitor Monsanto.
With no alternative bidder seen on the horizon, analysts
speculated that the company could buy back shares as a
short-term measure to help win back investor confidence.
Shares in Syngenta rose five percent to 325 Swiss francs on
Thursday, having plunged 18 percent in the previous session when
U.S. seeds giant Monsanto Co. abandoned its pursuit of
a deal.
Monsanto had been prepared to pay a headline price of 470
Swiss francs per share, valuing the company at $47 billion.
Since the price would have been partly paid in Monsanto
shares, which have dropped, the package would have been worth
433 francs per share by Tuesday's closing price, according to
Syngenta.
Analysts at Zuercher Kantonalbank said the gap between the
current share price and bid proposal could force the hand of
Syngenta management.
"The pressure from Syngenta shareholders will arguably build
up quickly to pursue changes that increase value. These could be
announced soon," they said in a note.
Syngenta said in a statement on Wednesday it was committed
to accelerating shareholder value creation. A spokesman said the
company would not provide specific comments on measures to be
taken.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said that might mean
there was room for share buybacks at Syngenta.
Increasing net debt to two times earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) could free up 3.6
billion euros for shareholders. The multiple was 1.34 at the end
of June, financial reports show.
"Syngenta management are likely to be under pressure to make
the situation more palatable with shareholders," the brokerage
said.
NO NEW BID
No alternative bidder was seen emerging, even though sources
told Reuters this month that BASF was readying debt
funding to potentially thwart any Monsanto move with a counter
bid.
"There will be no alternative bidder, we believe," said
Berenberg analyst John Philipp Klein, adding that BASF would
balk at the integration costs, Bayer was more focused on pharma
than on pesticides, while Dow Chemical and DuPont
had no shareholder support for such a move.
A senior Europe-based investment banker said Monsanto's most
recent bid price was prohibitive for others and it was
impossible for Syngenta to sell itself for a lower price.
"Nobody wants to pay that price," the banker said.
Liberum analyst Sophie Jourdier said for now, Syngenta's
dividend yield of 3.7 percent and a strong balance sheet would
keep the stock from falling below the low 300s.
Syngenta's management, which has rebuffed Monsanto's
repeated approaches, has said it can create value under its own
steam and that product development and cost-cutting efforts will
bear more fruit than in the past.
The company last month reaffirmed its target for a 24-26
percent margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) over sales for 2018.
That is seen by many analysts and investors as a challenge
amid weak agricultural markets in the United States and Brazil,
coming from just 19.3 percent in 2014 and a projected 20 percent
for this year.
($1 = 0.9571 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Keith Weir)