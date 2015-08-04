Aug. 4 Several U.S. farm and consumer groups are
working on strategies to derail a proposed tie-up of Monsanto Co
and agricultural seeds and chemicals rival Syngenta AG, saying a
combination of the market leaders would spell fewer and
higher-priced products.
Coalitions of opponents are being formed and market analyses
being done, moves that underscore the hurdles U.S.-based
Monsanto will face in any deal to take over Swiss-based
Syngenta.
"We will aggressively oppose it," said Roger Johnson,
president of the National Farmers Union. "This would reduce
competition in the marketplace that is already highly
concentrated."
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, has yet to
persuade Syngenta, the world's top provider of agricultural
chemicals, to even start negotiations.
But Monsanto says it is making progress persuading Syngenta
shareholders that its $45 billion acquisition offer should not
be ignored. It says the deal would win regulatory approval
despite market concerns.
Monsanto spokeswoman Sara Miller said farmers would
benefit through greater product innovation. "Farmers remain our
No. 1 priority," she said. "That will not change."
The NFU is one of several groups in a loose coalition that
is on working the objections it will present to the Justice
Department if a deal comes together. The Food & Water Watch
consumer advocacy group is doing a market analysis on which to
base its objections.
The American Antitrust Institute nonprofit group also will
lobby against any deal. Diana Moss, its president, said
Monsanto's stated intention of selling off Syngenta's seeds and
traits businesses is a "red herring", and that the combined
company would be a dominant player in the key agricultural
platforms of seeds, genetic traits and crop chemicals.
"Farmers are already paying through the nose," Moss said.
"This would take it to a whole new level."
Some individual farmers are also making their opposition
clear.
"I hope they don't get it done," said Ohio farmer John
Davis, past president of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers. "They
could get to the point where they could charge whatever they
want."
Large soybean and corn grower groups are not taking an
official position yet as they wait to see the details of any
deal. But they say they have concerns.
The National Corn Growers Association met with Monsanto
leaders to discuss the proposed merger in mid-July.
The group appreciates Monsanto's "transparency," but will
seek an independent analysis of the merger's market impact,
Chief Executive Chris Novak said.
