ZURICH, April 17 Syngenta, the world's
largest maker of crop chemicals, on Friday maintained its
full-year targets after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in
first-quarter sales.
The Swiss firm posted sales of $4 billion for the first
three months of the year, a 14 percent fall compared to last
year and below the average forecast of $4.3 billion in a Reuters
poll.
"We are maintaining our full year targets of sales broadly
unchanged at constant exchange rates and EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), after the impact
of currencies, around the 2014 level" Chief Executive Mike Mack
said in a statement.
