ZURICH, July 23 Syngenta, the world's largest pesticides maker, posted better than expected earnings for the first half and highlighted the sales potential of new products under development, as it battles Monsanto's $45 billion takeover proposal.

First half adjusted earnings per share declined 6 percent to $14.7, above the average estimate of $12.5 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales of $7.63 billion, down 10 percent from a year earlier but up 3 percent when adjusted for currency swings, also exceeded the market view.

It also announced an expanded development pipeline with peak sales potential of over $3.6 billion and confirmed its 2015 and 2018 targets.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)