ZURICH, April 17 Syngenta expects its
North America business to recover in the second quarter after a
harsh winter in the United States weighed on business in the
first three months of the year, the Swiss firm's finance chief
told Reuters.
"We're looking very much, as best we can tell, at a normal
season so that will mean that we will get a recovery in the
second quarter," Chief Financial Officer John Ramsey said in an
interview on Friday.
Earlier, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals
maintained its full-year targets after posting a
bigger-than-expected fall in first quarter sales.
