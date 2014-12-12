BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
CHICAGO Dec 12 Syngenta AG, one of the world's largest seed companies, expects to win Chinese government approval "in the near future" for imports of a type of genetically-modified corn that has been rejected by Beijing, a company spokesman said on Friday.
Syngenta will make an announcement when it receives official documentation of China's approval of Agrisure Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, spokesman Paul Minehart said.
Global grain handlers Cargill Inc and Archer Daniels Midland, along with dozens of U.S. farmers, have sued Syngenta for selling MIR 162 corn without first obtaining import approval from China, a major buyer. They claim the seedmaker misled the farm industry about the timeline for approval. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.