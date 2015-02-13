(Adds Syngenta, lawyer comments)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Feb 13 Syngenta AG may file
counterclaims against some of the more than 750 U.S. grain
farmers and exporters who have sued the seed maker over sales of
biotech corn seed that disrupted trading with China last year,
regulatory documents show.
Syngenta, the world's largest crop chemicals company, is
"assessing the scope for potential counterclaims" in response to
lawsuits over Agrisure Viptera corn, also known as MIR 162,
according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
A company spokesman declined to comment on Friday due to
"active litigation."
Last year, global grain handlers Cargill Inc and
Archer Daniels Midland Co, along with hundreds of
farmers, sued Syngenta for damages stemming from China's
rejections of shipments of U.S. crops that contained Viptera
corn.
At the time, the trait was approved for planting in the
United States but not for import by China, a major corn buyer.
As of Jan. 28, 762 lawsuits had been filed, according to
Syngenta's SEC filing on Thursday. The company says the claims
are without merit.
Farmers and exporters accuse Syngenta of misleading the farm
industry about the timeline for import approval by China and
blame the company for a decline in U.S. corn prices. In April
2014, the National Grain and Feed Association estimated
Beijing's rejections cost the U.S. agriculture industry at least
$1 billion.
Additional farmers are still seeking to take legal action
over alleged losses, said Don Downing, an attorney for Gray,
Ritter & Graham who is a co-lead counsel for clients suing
Syngenta.
"The idea that they would sue the very people they
victimized, I'd be surprised," he said of the company.
Syngenta's consideration of counterclaims is "a lot of
puffery," said lawyer Paul Hanly of Simmons Hanly Conroy, which
is representing clients suing the seed maker.
"I'm really hard-pressed to see what the theory would be,
other than some sort of disparagement claim," he said, adding
that he believes a disparagement counterclaim would be baseless.
Representatives of Cargill and ADM did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Late last year, China approved imports of Viptera corn.
Cargill then started selling seed containing the Viptera
trait and scrapped a policy requiring farmers to provide advance
notice for grain deliveries that may contain Viptera corn.
Lawsuits against Syngenta have been consolidated in Syngenta
AG MIR162 Corn Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of
Kansas, No 14-md-02591.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek, editing by Paul Simao)