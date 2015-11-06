ZURICH Nov 6 Syngenta should abandon efforts to
sell parts of its business and instead conduct a strategic
review, disgruntled shareholders said in a letter to the Swiss
agricultural chemicals group's chairman.
"...we believe the board should not react to pressure from
short term interests by selling the vegetable and flower seeds
businesses but should instead conduct a full review of all
strategic options," the Alliance of critical Syngenta
shareholders wrote in a letter on Friday to Michel Demare.
"You have said that a divestment of the company is not an
option, but we believe that a review must explore all options
and exclude none," the group, which has around 120 members and
claims to represent around 1 percent of Syngenta shares, said.
A representative for Basel-based Syngenta did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)