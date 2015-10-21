BRIEF-Pimco hires former Blackstone senior managing director Greg Hall
* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies
(Adds company name in headline)
Oct 21 Oct 21 Syngenta AG : * Board announcement - CEO Mike Mack steps down * Says Mike Mack has informed the board of his intention to step down as chief executive officer * John Ramsay, chief financial officer, is appointed CEO ad interim until the appointment of a new chief executive * Source text for Eikon
* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies
March 30 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management has appointed financial adviser Andrew Horowitz to its Century City, California office.